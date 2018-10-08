Cannabis cannot: Americans think cannabis has lots of benefits that science does not support

• 27.6 percent said driving while under the influence of marijuana was safer than driving while drunk.

• 7.3 percent thought it was somewhat or completely safe during pregnancy.

• 9 percent of people who use marijuana become addicted.

• 22.4 percent believed it could not be addictive.

Dr. Salomeh Keyhani, a doctor and researcher with the University of California San Francisco, and several of her colleagues asked 16,280 American adults about their perception of the benefits and risks of marijuana. Their findings were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

What People think Cannabis can do

EAGLE COUNTY — We tend to think marijuana will do all sorts of things that science does not support.

Americans are an optimistic lot, especially when it comes to their favorable view of marijuana's health benefits. There aren't many, Keyhani said.

In fact, Keyhani says marijuana or cannabis products do not prevent health problems.

"There is no evidence that supports such a notion," she said.

Keyhani calls the findings "concerning."

Local Example

America's prevailing opinion is not completely without merit. A local boy, Quintin Lovato, has been using an oil called Haleigh's Hope to control his epileptic seizures and Tourette's symptoms.

Keyhani said she is not familiar with Haleigh's Hope, adding that there appears to be role for cannabidiol in the treatment of some forms of severe epilepsy of childhood, but not epilepsy in general.

Based on a recent trial "Cannabinoids have not been shown to be helpful for Tourette's syndrome," Keyhani said.

Cannabis can ease nausea and pain that often accompanies chemotherapy, Keyhani said. However, no scientific evidence indicates it can help with so many other medical conditions that Americans think it can.

Dr. Timothy Fong, a professor of addiction psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a faculty member of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative, told the Annals of Internal Medicine that because marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance, scientists must dive through regulatory hoops to do research.

Fong said that in the absence of scientific research data, people probably get their information from pop culture, television shows, celebrities, social media and cannabis conventions.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.