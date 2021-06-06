Carbondale crews responding to brush fire near Cedar Ridge Ranch

Cedar Ridge Ranch is indicated northeast of Carbondale by the red pinpoint on this Google Maps image.



Multiple firefighting vehicles were dispatched by the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District Sunday evening for a reported brush fire near the Cedar Ridge Ranch in Missouri Heights.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. burning on a ridge between Cedar Ridge Ranch and the neighboring Hawk Ridge Ranch.

“It’s a small fire, less than an acre, most likely from a lightning strike,” CRFPD public information officer Jenny Cutright said. Several small thunderstorms moved through the Carbondale area earlier Sunday afternoon.

“Crews are on scene with eight fire apparatus, and mutual aid provided by Roaring Fork Fire,” Cutright said just before 7 p.m. “No evacuations are needed at this time.”

Cedar Ridge Ranch is a guest ranch located off of Crystal Springs Road (Garfield County Road 103), north of Colorado Highway 82 and south of Cattle Creek Road.

