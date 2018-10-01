Carnes: GOP needs to think before rushing Kavanaugh confirmation (column)

Accusation and testimony under oath put Bill Cosby in jail.

The same put Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Louis C.K., Bill O'Reilly, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Roger Ailes, Roy Moore and many more out of prominent positions and jobs, with no testimony even being needed.

Catholic priests have been condemned for less, and most of that happens without any testimony, either.

Yet we as a nation are supposed to sit back and ignore sexual abuse accusations and testimony under oath against a man who in all likelihood will play a large role in helping determine the fate of a nation?

Slow the fudge down, America.

A man's lifetime of hard work is potentially going down the drain for what might indeed be false sexual assault allegations, so I don't blame him for being emotional and infuriated, but throwing a Trumpy tantrum attacking the media, the Left, the Democrats and — good grief — the Clintons, during an opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee shows a complete lack of good judgement, not to mention timing.

And judging is what this kerfuffle is about in the first place, right?

Kavanaugh's entire speech came across like an Saturday Night Live skit, with him playing a parody of himself attempting to keep his composure while pumping up his own accomplishments and acting like a choir boy who loves puppies, eats his veggies and went to church daily.

With his mom.

Oh, but he did repeatedly admit to liking beer, so we have that in common.

But whether you think he is an entitled, binge-drinking jock d-bag who got away with sexual assault in high school or an exemplary federal court judge well-versed in constitutional law with a strong history of making tough decisions on complex issues, forcing this issue down America's throat is a slam dunk for GOP losses this November.

Both sides put party over country, and this is why I loathe each equally, but come on, GOP, you have to know you're slow-walking on hot coals, right?

Third degree burns are imminent, and although American voters' long-term memory is getting shorter and shorter these days, Nov. 6 could be a very painful night.

One doesn't even have to believe Dr. Ford to know this issue will not simply fade away — this time. She came into this knowing full well that she was going to be publicly destroyed, yet she is doing it anyway, and supporters will use it as a new description of patriotism.

Shouting, "What about "fill-in-the-blank-from-the-other-party" is not a valid excuse, and never will be. If "fill-in-the-blank-from-the-other-party" is accused of sexual assault, they should be investigated as well.

End of story.

But to be perfectly honest, I'm afraid the FBI will submit a wishy-washy, ho-hum, middle of the road conclusion, senators will proclaim, "OK, great, we had due process!" and Kavanaugh will be the next Justice on the US Supreme Court.

It will just be a week later than planned.

But that doesn't mean there won't be hell to pay in November.

Richard Carnes, of Edwards, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.