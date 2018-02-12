Carnes: Romance this week also includes the Vail Valley’s olympians (column)

Was I the only one who, upon first view of the Korean flag, thought it was the Pepsi logo? That, or they were advertising Tide Pods for certain American idiots.

Either way, I had a very quick glimpse of Tess Johnson during the opening ceremony, and of course no one could miss Sarah Schleper's hair as she entered the stadium with Mexico.

Really cool on both counts.

"Olympics have red,

Black, green, gold and blue,

If it wasn't for voters,

We'd have them here too."

Yes, this week (tomorrow, officially) is Valentine's Day, a completely created, comically commercial charade of love, romance and sex crafted by the greeting card industry for the sole purpose of boosting the American economy during the after-Christmas lull and sealed in the wrappings of a mythical figure who in all probability planted the seeds of pedophilia for generations to come.

But it's still a fun week to write corny poems and be in love, and this time we have Olympics on the boob tube pretty much 24/7.

So let's ignore DACA, the deficit-increasing spending bill just approved by Congress, the deficit-funded tax cut and the tanking stock market still temporarily propped up by debt which was created by fiat.

Let's ignore a few more wife-beating Bible-thumpers leaving the White House and the man-child clamoring for a deficit-funded parade to prove how big his button is.

Considering the 110,00 condoms handed out in Pyeongchang, it's obviously time for Olympic romance.

"Michaela's a blonde

A hot skiing young lass,

Here's to hoping both her and Lindsey

Keep kicking European a–.

(Of course, that's if the wind ever stops blowing over there.)"

North and South Korea marched as one to the theme of "Hope and Unity," helping to promote the rules of the Olympic Charter which read, in part: "Any form of discrimination with regard to a country or a person on grounds of race, religion, politics, gender or otherwise is incompatible with belonging to the Olympic Movement."

This is why it was disheartening to see Vice President Mike Pence travel half way around the world only to diss the home team in a childish act normally reserved for his boss.

Isn't that the same as taking a knee?

With Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, standing behind him, I wonder if he reached over his right shoulder, and with a smile and a wink, handed her a tiny little plastic rocket personally signed by you-know-who.

"Roses are red

Leaders are elected,

Wish more understood

They're not pre-selected."

Anyway, loved watching Tess Johnson do her thing and the "Red" kid from Silverthorne take the gold, neither old enough to vote. Hopefully before next week's column there'll be plenty more American performances to brag about, not just the Colorado ones.

If not, then I'm sure someone in the White House will provide entertaining fodder for discussion.

In the meantime, enjoy the romance, keep watching and go USA!

Richard Carnes, of Edwards, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.