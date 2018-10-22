Carve a pumpkin, paint some Halloween pottery at Alpine Arts Center

Halloween is the perfect time to revitalize your creativity. Whether it's in the form or a homemade costume or decorating a pumpkin, you are never too old to release your artistic side. Alpine Arts Center in Edwards makes it easy to get into the Halloween spirit with their many offerings this time of year and the best part is, you can come here instead of getting your own house messy.

Bring your pumpkin to one of their drop-in sessions and either paint or carve up something creative. They have patterns and all the tools and paint you will need. They also have Halloween-themed paint pottery, canvas painting, masks, and picture frames. Or join in as a family or bring a big group to their pumpkin carving party held on Friday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Alpine Arts Center has been in the valley for nine years and owner Lauren Merrill says it's great way for people to escape the daily grind.

"It's amazing, people come in and they are shocked that they've been here a few hours, the time goes really fast and you just get away from all of the technology, emails, and everything that feels like a chore. It's just a really nice time to come in and relax and let your brain be creative," Merrill said.

If you feel like you don't have a creative bone in your body, you aren't alone. Many people feel like this is something you have to be good at before you can even step in the door, but Merrill said that is not the case.

It's just so nice to see the people in our community in this context. It's wonderful to see everybody learning how to be creative and feeling accomplished after coming in thinking that they aren't artistic and then seeing that they can do it and they had a lot of fun trying," Merrill said.

Release your inner artist at their pumpkin carving party on Friday, Oct. 26 or at any of their many creative programs. For more information, visit http://www.alpineartscenter.org.