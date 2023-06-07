Casa Bonita’s renovation reportedly cost $40 million

It took crews 27 tries to match Casa Bonita’s signature shade of Pepto Bismol pink, according to the New York Times.

The renovations required to restore and reopen Casa Bonita reportedly cost “upward of $40 million.”

That’s according to the New York Times , which spoke with owners Matt Stone and Trey Parker, also the creators of the venerable TV show “South Park,” during one of the restaurant’s soft opening nights earlier this month.

Estimates procured by 9 News last August put the renovation at $12 million , in addition to the $3.1 million price tag to purchase the local landmark. But as construction mounted, so too did the bill.

“When the figure reached $20 million, business advisers encouraged Mr. Stone and Mr. Parker to pack it in. These days, Mr. Stone said, the investment was closer to ‘infinity dollars,'” the publication wrote.

“We could have rebuilt this twice as big, for half as much money, but we spent so much restoring it, like a piece of art,” Stone added.

