Casa Bonita’s reopening date is finally here

Cue the mariachi music and raise the red flag: The wait is finally over! Casa Bonita is set to reopen to the public on June 23-24 and June 29-July 1.

The restaurant notified e-mail subscribers Wednesday that it will reopen for dinner on those select dates. Tickets, $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids ages 3-12 (kids under 3 years old are free), can be purchased online and are non-refundable and non-transferable. Only eight people per group can get tickets at one time. It’s unclear if everyone on the list was invited to buy tickets, and they do not yet appear to be on sale on Casa Bonita’s website .

The email suggests that additional dates for which diners can buy tickets will be available in the future.

“A limited number of dates will be made available on a rolling basis,” the email states. “Should your preferred time not be available, check back – your link will remain valid for 90 days.”

The Pepto-Bismol-colored Denver landmark, known for its cliff divers and sopapillas, will reopen with a new menu from four-times-nominated James Beard Award chef Dana Rodriguez and a $40 million renovation . Longtime Denver residents and new transplants will finally be able to explore Black Bart’s Cave again and inhale the waterfalls’ chlorine.

