Cast your votes in the Best of Vail Valley 2022 readers’ choice awards

The Vail Daily's annual Best of Vail Valley readers' choice poll is ready for your votes.

The nominations have been cast and it’s voting season in the Vail Valley. The Vail Daily is asking readers to vote for their favorites in the Best of Vail Valley annual readers’ choice awards for the 2022-2023 season.

After a nomination period in mid-August, the voting period launched Friday and will be open until Sept. 16. A voting website has been set up and you can vote once per day. All nominations are sorted and vetted for accuracy and fairness to ensure equal representation of local businesses.

The Best of the Vail Valley contest introduced over 40 new categories this year.

“Our goal is to add and remove categories as they are relevant to the needs and interests of our community,” said Danielle Hanson, the advertising director for the Vail Daily.

“For example, Walking Mountains called for a Sustainable Organization category, and we couldn’t agree more that these organizations should be celebrated,” Hanson said.

New groups include Health with eight categories and Body & Soul with six categories. Others include Best Food Truck and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Pickleball Instructor category added due to the rising popularity of the game in the area.

To help you sort through the categories and the nominations the Vail Daily will be putting a Ballot Guide in the Vail Daily newspaper on Sept. 4, 7 and 12.

After the votes are counted, the Vail Daily will publish the winners in the Best of Vail Valley magazine which will hit newsstands on Nov. 9 and will remain out for one year. The winners will receive a certificate indicating that they received top honors and can soak in the winner’s circle all year long.

Make sure to participate in the Vail Daily’s most popular reader event of the year and show some love to area businesses. They need your vote! Go to VailDaily.com/BestOfVailValley2022-23/.