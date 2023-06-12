Casters only in 2 fly competition, but event still attracts crowds at GoPro Mountain Games

Ashlyn Spellman, 12, of Eagle, casts off the International Bridge in Vail at the GoPro Mountain Games on Saturday. Spellman won the girls 12-18 division.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The fly fishing event at the GoPro Mountain Games has long been known as the 2 Fly X Stream for its final day of competition, when anglers would select two flies to use while fishing on the river.

But this year there was no on-river component of the event. The competitors were mere casters this year, aiming to hit objects with flies in a target competition, first at Ford Park and then on the International Bridge in Vail. This year, the International Bridge event — which was once used to determine who would go on to fish the Eagle River — instead represented the final round of competition. Fifteen men out of a field of 27, and all nine women from the Ford Park semifinals advanced to the finals.

Men’s winner Theo Anest said the abridged format might have worked to his advantage, as last year he did well in the target competition but failed to catch a lot of fish on the river.

Nevertheless, “there should be a fishing component to this once again,” Anest said. “It just adds one other piece of the whole puzzle.”

Women’s winner Mandy Hertzfeld also won last year, and said she was happy to end up on top again in 2023 considering the actual fishing component of the event was her specialty.

“I’m better at catching fish than I am at casting,” she said. “I like to say I can outfish the boys.”

This year, Hertzfeld earned a score that would have put her on the podium in the men’s competition. She said she didn’t prepare much, but as a local fly fishing guide at Minturn Anglers, she gets a lot of practice at work.

“I’m on the river every day,” she said. In preparing for the competition on Saturday, “I rigged up my fly rod in the morning and casted a little bit before the competition, but that’s about it.”

The competition also featured a junior division of kids ages 12-18. Twelve-year-old Ashlyn Spellman, of Eagle, won the girls event and 16-year-old Max Logan, of Boulder, won the boys event.

From the sidewalk bridge adjacent to the International Bridge, competitors attempted to hit posterboard-sized targets, or land their flies inside large rings shaped like the oval first letter of the sponsor Orvis’ logo. A Yeti cooler, floating in Gore Creek, was also used as a target. Hundreds of people gathered on the International Bridge and surrounding areas to watch the action.

In addition to the new format, the event also had a new announcer for 2023. Former competitor Mark Sassi took up the mantle of former announcer Rick Messmer, and said he couldn’t help but offer some of the junior competitors advice during the competition.

“When I’d see the wind come under the bridge, and their casting arc was really wide and getting tossed around by the wind, and it wouldn’t go where it’s supposed to go, I’d try to tell them to tighten it up and move everything forward,” he said. “Just little things you learn over the years.”

The event had a total prize purse of $3,500, with $1,000 going to the winners, $500 to second place and $250 going to third place.