Castle Peak enacts strong precautions to protect residents from COVID-19

There have been no COVID-19 cases at Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation in Eagle and center staff has enacted a series of precautionary measures to protect residents, specifically because older adults are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.

EAGLE — Anyone who has been following coronavirus news reports knows that older adults are the most vulnerable COVID-19 population.

At Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation Center in Eagle, officials are taking that analysis very seriously.

According to Shelly Cornish, administrator at Castle Peak, there is a long list of precautionary measures that have been instituted at the facility.

“Our top priority always is the health and safety of our residents and our staff members,” Cornish said.

That work is not going unnoticed, she added. On Tuesday, as one of the Castle Peak residents observed special precautionary measures underway, she started thanking the Castle Peak staff.

“She came up to us and thanked us for all we were doing to keep her safe,” said Cornish. “People here are thankful that we are taking these measures.”

Cornish said specific precautionary measures include the following:

Every resident’s temperature is taken twice a day and every patient is monitored for respiratory symptoms.

Every staff member is screened prior to his or her shift for temperature and symptoms of respiratory illness.

All visitors have their temperatures taken and must complete a symptom and travel questionnaire prior to contact with residents.

The facility has directed all traffic to one entrance for visitors to enter and exit the building. Family member entry fobs have been temporarily disabled to ensure compliance with screening.

Housekeeping staff have increased disinfection efforts in common spaces such as handrails and doorknobs.

The facility has increased its supplies of personal protective equipment to protect residents and staff members.

The facility has secured a stock of IV fluids, steroids and breathing treatments if it becomes necessary or is appropriate to treat active cases in the facility.

The facility has implemented its emergency preparedness plan, which includes increased supplies of food, linens, generator fuel and other essential items.

“And we are educating our residents, their family members and our staff of the risks of coronavirus.” Cornish concluded.