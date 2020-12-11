Castle Peek seeking holiday lights donations





EAGLE — Facing its second coronavirus outbreak this year, Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation in Eagle is hoping to help spread some holiday cheer for its residents and staff by decorating its courtyards and landscaping with Christmas lights.

The nonprofit senior care facility is hoping community members can help by donating some lights (new and in the box) for the project. People interested in helping should contact Rand Conroe at 970-987-0462 or rand.conroe@cassialife.org.