Cause of early-morning New Year’s Day fire in Vail under investigation

VAIL — Vail Fire & Emergency Services responded to an early-morning report of smoke in a unit at 4342 Spruce Way in East Vail on Monday, Jan. 1. The occupants were awakened by an activated smoke detector and called 911 at approximately 4:14 a.m.

First-arriving crews encountered smoke and flames at the top of a stairway leading to the basement bedrooms and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Two other units in the building were occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, and those occupants were able to return to their units. The occupants of the unit in which the fire occurred were not able to return due to smoke damage.

The fire is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation at this time. Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Police, Eagle County Paramedic Service, Town of Vail Public Works and Vail Public Safety Communications Center assisted Vail Fire & Emergency Services.

Vail Fire & Emergency Services reminds residents to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working and to test them on a regular basis. For information about the fire, as well as smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, contact Vail Fire Marshal Mike Vaughan at 970-479-2252.