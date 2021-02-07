CDOT announces safety closures expected for Vail Pass Monday

On Sunday afternoon, Colorado Department of Transportation sent out a travel alert for motorists warning to plan for safety closures on Interstate 70 and Vail Pass on Monday to allow winter maintenance operations.

Closures are likely to take place after 9:30 a.m. and could last throughout the day. During winter maintenance operations, I-70 will be closed between Mile Points 180 and 190, on either side of a section of I-70 known as the Narrows.

Motorists should expect eastbound and westbound delays during and after the closures take place. CDOT officials advise motorists to “know before you go” and plan to avoid the area or expect delays.

Up-to-the-minute updates will be posted throughout the day on COtrip.org and CDOT’s Twitter page.