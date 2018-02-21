CDOT hosts open house to discuss Interstate 70 auxiliary lane on Vail Pass

VAIL — The Colorado Department of Transportation is inviting community members to an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Donovan Pavilion to provide information and gather feedback on an environmental assessment study that is being used to improve Interstate 70 safety and operations on the west side of Vail Pass.

This study will investigate existing and future transportation conditions, develop and analyze potential improvements and identify a preferred alternative to move into preliminary design.

An eastbound and westbound auxiliary lane from the East Vail exit to the Vail Pass rest area on I-70 was recommended in a broad-scale study of the I-70 mountain corridor in 2011. The assessment will study the benefits and impacts of these additional lanes and other safety and operational improvements on the west side of Vail Pass. Final design and construction will follow as funding becomes available.

During the open house, community members will be asked to provide suggestions regarding necessary improvements and talk with members of the project team. No formal presentation is planned.

The meeting's graphic displays will be made available on the project web page beginning Thursday, Feb. 22. Comments can be submitted any time via an online comment form. To view the graphics, submit comments or to join the project mailing list, navigate to the project page through the "Programs & Projects" tab at http://www.codot.gov.