CDOT releases $550 million plan for westbound I-70 at Floyd Hill — funding is the only missing part of the plan
May 16, 2018
The only problem is the Colorado Department of Transportation doesn’t have the money to start construction.
The proposal, though, gives CDOT a jumping off point to address the growing congestion problems along the I-70 mountain corridor from Denver to ski country.
CDOT says it has been working with local elected officials and stakeholders to develop the concept unveiled this week, which they say would accommodate more westbound travelers.