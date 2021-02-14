CDOT reminds motorists to remain Winter Wise in mid-winter check-in

The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends avoiding traveling during peak times and updates its weekend travel forecasts every Thursday afternoon. (Ross Leonhart, rleonhart@vaildaily.com)



he Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding motorists of its Winter Wise campaign, which focuses on education, tools and resources to help keep drivers safe on the state’s winter roads.

The following tips are reminders from the Winter Wise campaign:

Know the Traction Law requirements: If you plan to drive on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor any time through May 31, you must have three-sixteenths of an inch tread depth and either: a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle; winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon); tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer; tires with a mud/snow designation (M+S icon); chains; or an approved alternative traction device.

Obey the Tandem Snowplow Law: Never pass a snowplow on the right, and never attempt to pass a group of snowplows operating in tandem formation. This is now a Class A traffic offense.

Avoid traveling during peak times: The website Goi70.com offers weekend travel forecasts that are updated every Thursday afternoon to help you plan.

Use safe public transit if you need a ride: Bustang offers service to and from certain mountain areas and Bustang Outrider offers service in rural regions.

Be patient during safety metering: If you are stopped on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel, it may be due to safety metering. Safety metering helps control traffic flow, reduce accidents and keep the tunnel clear for emergency vehicles to get through. Please be patient.

Express lane is available: An express lane is available on eastbound I-70 between Empire and Idaho Springs for a toll that varies depending on the volume of traffic.

To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov. For specific information about I-70 and other highway travel conditions, motorists can call 511 or check COtrip.org. Additionally, drivers can check Twitter for up-to-date travel information via @ColoradoDOT. For more detailed information about the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Safety Law, snowplow laws, safety stats and frequently asked questions, visit winter.codot.gov.