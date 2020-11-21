CDOT reopens Glenwood Canyon rest areas, offers travel tips for Thanksgiving

The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened the No Name (Exit 119) and Bair Ranch (Exit 129) rest areas along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.

CDOT is reopening the two rest areas after determining both are safe for motorists to use as the canyon continues to recover from the impacts of the Grizzly Creek Fire this summer.

Travelers on I-70 and visitors are only allowed to stop at the No Name and Bair Ranch rest areas. Other rest areas in the canyon continue to be closed, including the Grizzly Creek (Exit 121) and Hanging Lake (Exit 125) rest areas.

The bike path and hiking trails also remain closed, but limited use of the bike path is allowed from Glenwood Springs to No Name, to allow No Name residents to commute to work by bicycle.

Bikes lay abandoned Glenwood Canyon in August after a wildfire devastated the area.



Potential for debris

Limiting stops in the canyon is to ensure that CDOT and law enforcement can evacuate the canyon as quickly as possible in the event of a safety closure on I-70.

CDOT continues to monitor the canyon for potential debris flow, mudslides, rock slides and other impacts from the Grizzly Creek burn scar. CDOT will enact a safety closure for I-70 and all rest areas if weather forecasts show potential for debris flow, mudslides or rockslides.

Motorists planning to travel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon should pay close attention to weather forecasts. If there is rain in the forecast, be prepared for a safety closure of I-70 due to the potential for debris flow, mudslide and rockfall.

CDOT recommends picking an alternate route in case the canyon closes.

Traction laws

If snow or ice are in the forecast, travelers should be prepared for chain or traction laws to be in effect.

Refer to COtrip.org for the latest road conditions and route options. Motorists should be wary of using GPS navigation apps for searching alternate routes, since not all platforms provide up-to-date information. Travelers should avoid using county or forest roads as alternate routes, as road conditions may not be favorable.

CDOT also recommends that travelers bring an emergency kit, with water, snacks, a flashlight and a blanket, as mountain conditions often change suddenly in the fall season.

Motorists can continue to use rest areas in Edwards (via Exit 163 to 220 Edwards Access Road, Edwards, CO 81632) and Rifle (via Exit 90 to Lion Park Circle, Rifle, CO 81650).

Pandemic precautions

CDOT is also reminding people to only interact with people from their household this Thanksgiving to help slow the alarming spread of COVID-19. This holiday season is an opportunity to reimagine what togetherness can look like and come up with creative ways to celebrate loved ones while making sure they stay healthy for many more years to come.

Dos and don’ts for Thanksgiving celebrations: