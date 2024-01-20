CDOT says latest snow cycle was close to — but not quite — the ‘worst in 100 years’

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the snowstorm that buffeted the Rocky Mountains with up to 5 feet of snow over the holiday weekend was comparable to the worst storm cycle in 100 years.

Snow totals in the Colorado Rocky Mountains last week exceeded the “bomb cyclone” that hit the state in March 2019 , closing mountain highways for an extended period of time , according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release Friday. This latest cycle of storms, however, impacted the region for a more extended amount of time than the event five years ago.

At one point over the holiday weekend , crews working to clear snow on Berthoud Pass reported 32 bank slides over a three-day period, including the avalanche that hit 10 vehicles on Sunday . Colorado Department of Transportation communications director Matt Inzeo explained that a bank slide is any slide that occurs on terrain that humans have altered, such as hillsides that have been dug out for roadway infrastructure.

An avalanche on Berthoud Pass closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions on Jan. 14. Becky Holsinger Rand captured this photo of stuck cars as she made it slowly down the pass while on a bus. Becky Holsinger Rand/Courtesy photo

The closure of Berthoud Pass pushed ski traffic from Winter Park Resort and Steamboat Resort to detour on Colorado Highway 9 into Silverthorne , creating gridlock traffic that brought parts of Summit County to a grinding halt.

Berthoud Pass didn’t reopen until Wednesday evening , Jan. 17, due to natural avalanche slides and adverse conditions. Crews reportedly cleared 5 feet of snow from the roadway and nearby banks during the severe winter storm.

CDOT director of maintenance and operations John Lorme said in the release that the transportation department worked with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Colorado State Patrol to keep roadways safe.

“While the closures this past week were an inconvenience to motorists, we are proud of the proactive measures we took to close the roads when the conditions were unsafe for the traveling public,” Lorme said in the release. “We helped minimize the number of crashes on our roadways with our safety closures.”

In addition to high snow totals, strong winds and a weak snowpack layer contributed to conditions leading to the many bank slides, the release states. Crews will continue to work through the weekend to clear snow along Berthoud Pass, where snow is currently about 8 feet high along the roadway, according to the transportation department.

Storm totals at many ski resorts have surged up to 60 inches since Friday, Jan. 12. With so much snow, motorists should plan for heavy traffic on Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 40 this week, transportation officials warned in the release.

CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew noted in the news release that crews came from other regions of the state to help at Berthoud Pass.

“Our crews were relentless in their work to clear the roadways and mitigate the avalanche path slide paths,” Lew said.

A snowblower clears feet of snow from the road surface on Berthoud Pass, after the avalanche occurred. Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

Crews continue to monitor the roadway for new bank slides, the release states. A small slide came down early Thursday afternoon and crews held traffic for about 30 minutes to clear the slide, according to the transportation department.

While the latest storm cycle did produce more snow in the Northern Mountains than the bomb cyclone five years ago, the 2019 event was shorter in duration and much more a single, defined storm, the release states.

On the other hand, last week’s event included bursts and lulls in precipitation over six days. While both events produced a notable natural avalanche cycle, the transportation department said it still considers the 2019 cycle the worst in Colorado in roughly 100 years.

“This past storm was comparable to what we experienced in 2019 with the bomb cyclone event,” Lorme said. “Though we did not see the same impacts to our urban corridors and eastern plains that we did in 2019, we saw the same kind of intensity and snow totals.”