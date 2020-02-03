CDOT urges caution as winter storm approaches Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution as a winter storm is expected to affect road conditions around the state Monday and Tuesday.

CDOT is expecting cold and wintry precipitation across the state and is looking to remind drivers to heed weather forecasts and anticipate snow-packed and icy roads. The storm is expected to grow in intensity on the Western Slope on Monday and quickly move east toward the Front Range. CDOT is advising drivers to leave work early Monday afternoon to avoid a potentially dangerous commute.

Strong southwest winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow in the mountains, which is expected to start to dissipate by Monday night. Snow is expected to continue to fall until Tuesday night. Drivers should expect poor visibility and winds up to 45 mph. Chain and traction laws are expected to be in effect.