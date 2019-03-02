CDOT warns drivers to plan ahead with winter weather conditions this weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning weekend motorists to drive carefully and plan ahead before traveling through the Interstate 70 mountain corridor this weekend.

A multiday winter weather event is expected to impact areas of the state throughout the weekend, with 6 to 12 inches of new snow on the I-70 corridor along with heavy winds and low visibility. CDOT is advising individuals coming up to the mountains to ski, or heading down to the Front Range, to plan their trips accordingly to avoid potential road closures and poor road conditions affecting their trip.

CoTrip.org offers up-to-date information on closures, along with traffic cameras, travel alerts, a snowplow tracker and more to help stay ahead of the weather. CDOT also recently added Twitter travel alerts to its desktop Facebook page, and is planning to make the alerts available on mobile devices in the near future.

CDOT is also warning drivers not to rely on the Colorado Roads App, which has not been supported by CDOT in more than three years and may not provide up-to-date information.

Drivers already on the road can call 511 or 303-639-1111 for current closures and conditions. Before leaving this weekend, make sure your car is equipped to handle the conditions, and bring a well-packed emergency kit.