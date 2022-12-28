Celebrate that old time Rock ‘n’ Roll with Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Dec. 30￼

Celebrate that old time rock ‘n’ roll on Friday, Dec. 30, with Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

What: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll

When: Friday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $58, with a 4-Pack option available for $200. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter package.

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/50-years-of-rock-n-roll If you go …

Rock ‘n’ roll is not just music – it is a way of life. Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll – Part 2 comes to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. and features stars from the greatest rock musicals as well as incredible rock ‘n’ roll singers.

“Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll is not only a highly entertaining look at the history of iconic music, using the best musicians and authentic Broadway/rock ‘n’ roll artists in the world, but also tells the story of America since the 1930s, and all the incredible influences and cultures that make up our ‘melting pot,’ which is poured into the fabric of our music, which influenced generations around the world,” says Neil Berg, creator of 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll.

Tickets to Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll – Part 2 at the VPAC start at $58, with a 4-Pack available for $200. This show is also part of the venue’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package. The Vilar Performing Arts Center, celebrating its 25th anniversary season in Beaver Creek, recently upgraded its sound system and will surely be rocking and rolling on Friday night. Visit vilarpac.org/50-years-of-rock-n-roll for tickets and more information.

Audience members can expect to hear often unknown stories from the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever. From the progenitors of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, up until MTV in the early ’80s, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres as Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Beach Boys, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, Journey and others.

Berg is the composer and co-lyricists of the HENRY award-winning Broadway-bound musical “The 12,” written with Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan, which premiered at The Denver Center. He also composed “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. premieres. He is the creator and co-producer of the No. 1 Broadway touring concert in America, “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway,” among other career projects and accolades.

