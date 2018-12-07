 Celebrating 100 inches of snow at Vail (VIDEO) | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

Celebrating 100 inches of snow at Vail (VIDEO)

With over 8 inches of snowfall in the last 48 hours, Vail mountain has reached 100 inches of accumulation for the season. Reporter John LaConte was out there on Thursday, getting the most out of the “sneaky soft” conditions.