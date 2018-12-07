Celebrating 100 inches of snow at Vail (VIDEO) John LaConteDecember 7, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) John LaConteDecember 7, 2018With over 8 inches of snowfall in the last 48 hours, Vail mountain has reached 100 inches of accumulation for the season. Reporter John LaConte was out there on Thursday, getting the most out of the “sneaky soft” conditions. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsDead body found at Vail Pass rest areaVail Pass Rest Area death ruled a suicideSnowmobiler Hayden Savage remembered as passionate adventurerVail Pass highway expansion isn’t funded, but the work is being planned now