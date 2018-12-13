Celebrating snow: Vail Snow Days returns with jam-packed lineup of activities

Celebrating snow: Vail Snow Days returns with jam-packed lineup of activitiesDecember 13, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 13, 2018Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comThe crowd gathers around the bonfire at the opening night of Vail Snow Days. The festivities continue with two days of free music, including Nathaniel...Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comKevin Grooman, of Avon, dressed in holiday lights, puts out his torches after the ski down on Thursday, the opening night of Snow Days, in Vail. This ...Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comLeon Joseph Littlebird gives a blessing and snow dance ceremony in Vail on Thursday. So far this season, Vail Mountain has received 110 inches of snow...Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comPeople shoot bags for a chance to win a snowboard during Snow Days festivities in Vail. Live music by the band Rewind kept people moving and warm.Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comThe Grand Traverse on the Gore Range signs in alpine glow Thursday, Dec. 13, in Vail.Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comFire dancer Dani Kinard entertains the crowd gathered for Snow Days fun in Vail. Vail Snow Days continue through Sunday.Prev of imagesNextFour-day Vail Snow Days festival continues through Sunday with concerts, pub crawls and more Share Tweet Trending In: NewsRussian spammers the likely source of fake email bomb threats, IT experts sayVail Resorts stock took epic tumble FridayWas that comment about ‘peasants’ riding the bus intended to be funny? (letter)City of Aspen slams on brakes with Lyft contract