Celebrating Title IX: A look back at the local timeline before Title IX (1892 – 1969)

Members of the Battle Mountain girls ski team pose after a 1966 ski meet.

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The 37 words above have greatly impacted the lives of millions across the country. On June 23, Title IX, the landmark legislation that would usher in a boom in women’s sports turned 50. The women of Colorado and the Vail Valley were running, jumping — skiing — and throwing long before the legislation, though. While there are certainly additional worthy moments in the local female sports movement, what follows is at least a start in showcasing area athletes and momentous milestones.

1892: Just one year after James Naismith invented basketball, a women’s team apparently formed in Breckenridge, according to a photo found by Denver resident Justin Picard in an ARC thrift store. The Denver Post reported that Summit County newspapers verified the team’s existence.

“The team played its first game on Feb. 20, 1902, according to an article in the Feb. 22, 1902 edition of the Summit County Journal,” Noelle Phillips reported.

“The article states the town’s women had formed a basketball team that played its first game on a Thursday evening at the Fireman’s Hall. And it lists the players (married women used their husbands’ names): Mrs. R.W. Foote, Mrs. R.C. McKillip, Mrs. Alex Matthiesson, Misses Agnes and Tonnie Finding, Hannah Bortleson, Alice DeBarneure, Florence Detwiler, Effie Lawrence and Bessie Whitehead.”

An April 5 article in the Breckenridge Bulletin further noted that the teams — named the “Whites” and the “Blacks” — were distinguished by the bow colors. The final score of the first public game was 58-34.

The Post reported the Breckenridge Bulletin’s original gamer, which read, “The game was hotly contested, the ‘Blacks’ winning by superior teamwork, and the ‘Whites’ being handicapped by a couple of players with disabled hands.”

1911: The Eagle County Blade reported on October 6 that Eagle County High School, in just its fifth year of existence was pushing for the organization of both boys and girls basketball. A tennis court neared completion and the school was “looking forward to a winning baseball team in the spring.”

1913: The Eagle Valley Enterprise reported on September 19 that “two meetings were held last week in the interests of athletics. The girls met with Miss Auld and discussed basketball and tennis.”

1916: In addition to noting attendance figures increasing “after the busy seasons of work is over,” the “Eagle School News” column of the Enterprise noted in September that “both girls and boys basketball teams will be organized and we hope to see the purple and white banner waving as champions of the county in athletics.”

Two months later, the Dec. 22 issue stated that Leadville “played the Gypsum school boys and girls’ basketball teams in a doubleheader.”

The girls lost 9-4. A borrowed report from the Herald Democrat stated “the Leadville teams went to Gypsum Saturday morning accompanied by Coach Menke and a troop of rooters. Coach Menke telephoned the winning results to Leadville Saturday night.”

1917: The sports section of the Feb. 23 Eagle Valley Enterprise reported that “Through the medium of the women’s athletic department, the sport of basketball at Boulder has become popularized among the girls of the University of Colorado to a degree never before attained.”

The Eagle County High School basketball team in 1917.

That year, the Lux Aquilae, Eagle High School’s yearbook, included a picture of the 1917 girl’s team.

1921: The weekly Eagle Schools report had positive things to say about girl’s basketball, “starting under Miss Kelly’s direction.” The boy’s team’s scouting report, however, left much to be desired. “…from the present outlook it is doubtful if sufficient strength can be developed this year to make much of a showing,” it stated.

“Our players are only junior high age.” The column continued, highlighting some of the school’s positive notes. “We have a lot of natural wit in school that possible some of our humorous magazines might like to have access to.”

1928: The Lux Aquilae included a picture of the Eagle High School tennis team, which appears to include eight girls and 10 boys.

Eight girls and 10 boys made up the Eagle County High School tennis team (plus presumably a male coach in the back) in 1928.

The 1930 Eagle High School girls basketball team. The teams played upstairs in the building in a space currently occupied by the Brush Creek Saloon.

1941: The Western Slope Junior Championships and Senior Water Carnival made its way to Glenwood Springs in August of 1941, providing a “preview of the Rocky Mountain AAU Championships.” Notable was that champions were awarded trophies for both girls and boys in six divisions (as well as “over 100 medals and ribbons”), ranging from 10 years old up to 16.

1966: The March 11 Vail Trail reported that Dick Malmgren’s five-man Battle Mountain ski team placed fourth at the Colorado State Ski Championships. More notable, however, is this line: “Battle Mountain’s girls team would have been a cinch for state champions, if there had been a girls team trophy.”

Huskies skiers swept the slalom and giant slalom — the only two downhill events. Maureen Ward won the slalom, followed by Kotsie Parker and Jessie Elliot. In the giant slalom, it went Parker, Ward and then Elliott. Gina Grant was sixth in the giant slalom after being disqualified in the slalom.

1969: Durango dominates the Battle Mountain Invitational at Meadow Mountain , the first mention of cross-country skiers. Jean Liimatta was the highest placer, finishing 16th in the stride-and-glide.