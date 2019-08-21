Celebration of Pepi Gramshammer’s life set for Sept. 20 at Ford Amphitheater

The family of Pepi Gramshammer is hosting a memorial service for the Vail icon at the Vail Interfaith Chapel on Monday, Aug. 26. This event is intended for family and friends due to the space limitations of the chapel.

The greater community is invited to join a Celebration of Pepi’s Life on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Additional details regarding the September event will be announced shortly.



A native of Austria, and the heartbeat of Vail for nearly 50 years, Pepi passed away on Aug. 17 and is being remembered for his exceptional ski racing and for pioneering Vail’s success as an international ski resort.

For those attending the services on Monday, the Vail Police Department advises the following: