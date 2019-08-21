Celebration of Pepi Gramshammer’s life set for Sept. 20 at Ford Amphitheater
Public celebration to follow memorial for family and friends on Monday
The family of Pepi Gramshammer is hosting a memorial service for the Vail icon at the Vail Interfaith Chapel on Monday, Aug. 26. This event is intended for family and friends due to the space limitations of the chapel.
The greater community is invited to join a Celebration of Pepi’s Life on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Additional details regarding the September event will be announced shortly.
A native of Austria, and the heartbeat of Vail for nearly 50 years, Pepi passed away on Aug. 17 and is being remembered for his exceptional ski racing and for pioneering Vail’s success as an international ski resort.
For those attending the services on Monday, the Vail Police Department advises the following:
- Vail Interfaith Chapel parking will be reserved for family and ADA only. All other guests are asked to park in the Vail Village parking structure or Lionshead parking structure. Use the in-town Vail Transit route to access the Chapel.
- Guests will be seated at the chapel beginning at 10 a.m. Monday with the service beginning at 11 a.m. The doors will be closed once capacity is reached.
- Vail Police will manage traffic control and security. A temporary road closure will be in effect from Vail Road to Forest Road for approximately 15 minutes before the start of the service and at the conclusion.
