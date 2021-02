Anniversary

Bill and Karen Musolf

February 5, 2021

60th Wedding Anniversary

Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary

Bill and Karen Musolf!

On February 5th 1961 the first Methodist Church in Pierre, S.D. was the setting for the lovely, mid-winter wedding of Karen Joy Freiberg, daugher of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin E. Freiberg to William David Musolf, son of Mr and Mrs. William C Musolf.This wonderful couple now resides in Gypsum, CO.

CONGRATULATIONS!