Pet Obit for DIXIE

Loved not forgotten

DIXIE

December 3, 2020

Dads partner in crime:

ON THE ROAD AGAIN;

Boys best friend:

SHAGGIN BASEBALLS;

Girls companion:

MAKING FUN TROUBLE;

Moms sweet girl:

GIMME THOSE TREATOS;

We will never forget you, sweet girl, little red, dixerdoo! You will forever be in our hearts and we will carry you with us in our memories! Thank you for the most amazing 8.5 years. About 8 more than we thought we might get! We were blessed to be your family, Dix. Hunting, fishing, baseball, trucking, shed hunting, riding round in the buggies, playing, snuggling.. we will miss it forever and ever. Never will there be another smile like the ones we received from you.

Love always from your

Dad, Boy, Girl & Mom