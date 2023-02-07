Pet Obit for Sam Maurer

Sam Maurer

Provided Photo

The house is very lonely without the always energetic Sam. His curiosity kept him moving and hence everyone else as well. He was born a “stinker” and left for animal heaven the same. He loved being close when you would be stretched out on the couch or in bed. I’m sure is organizing things up there to suit his personality and certainly is succeeding. We all hope you bring your happiness to all your new friends, and all of your old friends miss you terribly. Too quiet without his shenanigans. Love you!! 18 years went too fast.