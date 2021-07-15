 Special Event for Celebration of the Life of Magda Vossler | VailDaily.com
Special Event

Celebration of the Life of Magda Vossler

July 18, 2021

Booth Creek Park, 1 pm

Bring a dish to share

Hosted by Carolyn Pope, Jean & Richard Tally, Helga & Warren Pulis

vailcarolyn61@gmail.com

