Special Event for Sally Ann Miller

Sally Ann Miller

Provided Photo

Sally Ann Miller (July 31, 1958 – May 1, 2022)

Saturday, July 23, 2022 2PM – 4PM

At the home of Chas and Charmayne Bernhardt 2695 S. Frontage Rd Vail, CO

Sally Miller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly this Spring. We invite her friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating her life. She loved her family and friends. Let’s come together to share our best memories of her.

For more information, please call James Miller at 970-471-1625