Cell service disruptions anticipated for AT&T, Verizon customers during upgrade program in Vail

VAIL — Disruptions in local cellular service for customers of AT&T and Verizon could be experienced between Monday, April 30, and Friday, May 18, as technicians work to install new equipment within Vail on behalf of Crown Castle, which owns and operates the town's cellular system.

Cellular service will be operating at minimum capacity during the construction, while free Wi-Fi service will be operating at normal capacity. Users may experience busy signals during peak times and are encouraged to hang up and try the call again. The ability for the Vail Public Safety Communications Center to receive emergency 911 cellular calls will not be impacted.

Once completed, the cellular improvements will provide the ability for Crown Castle to add more carriers and provide additional AT&T coverage to the existing system. The cellular upgrades are expected to be fully functional by Memorial Day weekend.

For more information, contact Town of Vail IT Director Ron Braden at 970-479-2154 or rbraden@vailgov.com.