CenturyLink outage in Eagle County

News | August 1, 2019

Staff Report

CenturyLink outage August 1, 2019.
Downdetector.com

A nationwide CenturyLink outage has reached Eagle County, according to downdetector.com.

Multiple residents have reported the outage to CenturyLink, and have received a response that the issue should be resolved by approximately 06:30 p.m.

This article will be updated as new information arrives.

