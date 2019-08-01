CenturyLink outage in Eagle County
A nationwide CenturyLink outage has reached Eagle County, according to downdetector.com.
Multiple residents have reported the outage to CenturyLink, and have received a response that the issue should be resolved by approximately 06:30 p.m.
This article will be updated as new information arrives.
