CFC Collective, ‘team behind the team for nonprofits,’ announces first-year growth

VAIL — CFC Collective founder and CEO Cecilia Folz has announced the firm will enter 2018 with five new clients and an expanded team.

During the final quarter of 2017, CFC Collective grew its client roster to include A Walk on Water, a Los Angeles-based surf therapy organization; Utah-based Sundance Mountain Sports Education; The Lindsey Vonn Foundation and Vail-Summit Orthopedic Foundation, bringing the total list of clients to 10 — a 100 percent increase over three months.

CFC Collective is also growing internally as Geoff Renstrom joins the seven-person team. Renstrom is a communications expert with more than eight years of experience in media relations, crisis support, issues management, media training and digital storytelling for a variety of industries.

Founded in March of 2017 by former Vail Valley Foundation president Ceil Folz, CFC Collective describes themselves as the team behind the team for nonprofits, offering a hands-on support in Board development, fundraising, events and marketing and public relations. Working with a combined 75 years of experience, CFC Collective shares best practices, creates customized plans and assists in implementation for non-profits to establish themselves and grow.

Contact CFC Collective at 970-331-6020, or visit ceilfolz.com for more information.