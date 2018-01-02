Chamonix Vail homebuyers have option to re-select homes, based on six available units

VAIL — Existing and new Chamonix Vail homebuyers will have the potential to trade or purchase available townhomes during a two-part selection process that will take place in January.

Six of the 32 new townhomes in the Chamonix Vail development have recently become available after buyers opted out of a final earnest payment due to the town of Vail. The deed-restricted homes are being built in stages, with completion of the first three townhomes available for move-in during mid-January and all homes completed by early April 2018.

The current available homes include two, two-bedroom/two-bathroom/two-car garage townhomes for $499,000 and four, three-bedroom/three-bathroom/two-car garage townhomes priced at $599,000 each.

The first selection round will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, in the Vail Town Council Chambers. During this selection, only current homebuyers and those who participated in the original Chamonix Vail lottery drawing held in May will have an opportunity to trade their townhome for any available home on the site or to purchase an available home. The order of the first selection round drawing will be based upon the order of the original lottery drawing held on May 3 in which 88 names were drawn at random.

If any homes remain available after the first selection round on Jan. 15, a second lottery offering will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, in the Vail Town Council Chambers. This lottery will be available for new, qualified buyers with the names drawn at random, giving buyers an equal chance of being selected.

These lottery participants will be required to provide a copy of a prequalification letter acknowledging the ability to qualify for a mortgage for the home type they intend to purchase, if selected. More detailed information on participating in the second offering lottery and required application materials are available online at http://www.chamonixvail.com.

Two informational sessions are planned in advance of the lottery selections to explain the two-part process. Hosted by the Vail Local Housing Authority, the first session will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, in the Vail Town Council Chambers. The information will be repeated during a second meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Grand View on the third level of the Lionshead Welcome Center with free 90-minute parking available.

Representatives from the development team, Housing Authority, town staff and title company will be on hand to answer questions during the sessions. For more information, contact George Ruther, community development director, at 970-376-2675 or gruther@vailgov.com.