Changes coming to Quandary Peak, McCullough Gulch trail parking, shuttle system

The trailhead sign for Quandary Peak is pictured on May 21, 2021. The 14,265-foot peak is one of the most popular 14ers in Colorado, attracting hikers, climbers and skiers year-round.

Jason Connolly/Summit Daily News archive

Shuttle rides to some of Summit County’s most popular hikes are resuming this June, and the system is being revamped along with parking to help recreationists access Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch trails.

The changes are meant to expand hiking access while limiting car dependency, according to officials.

The shuttle, which will continue to pick up passengers at Breckenridge’s South Gondola parking lot, will run each day of the week. Shuttle tickets will be free for residents and $7 for non-residents, down from $15 last year. Riders can also park for free at the South Gondola lot with a one-time code issued after securing their ticket.

Parking at the trailheads will cost $50 on peak days (Friday through Sunday and holidays) and $30 for non-peak days (Monday through Thursday excluding holidays). The non-peak price is up $5 from last year, when it cost $25.

Short-term parking of no more than four hours will cost $20 on peak days and $10 on non-peak days. Parking after 3 p.m. will be free, though hikers are highly discouraged to summit Quandary after that time due to safety.

Shuttle and parking reservations can be made starting on June 1 for visits beginning June 17. Parking reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance and will be required until Sept. 17 for full-day or short-term use.

Residents must revere a shuttle trip at least 48 hours in advance.

More information can be found on HikeQuandary.com .

This story is from SummitDaily.com .