Charlotte artist Greg Barnes presents pastel workshop at Vail Valley Art Guild

The Vail Valley Art Guild is presenting a pastel workshop with artist Greg Barnes June 29 through July 2 as part of the guild's third annual Art Institute that introduces a number of visiting art instructors in oils, watercolors, pastels and ceramics to the community.

Barnes is a renowned artist from Charlotte, North Carolina, and specializes in landscape, portrait and life study. He enjoys painting on location and his mix of realism and impressionism as well as creative use of color gives each piece a decided life of their own.

He received a Master of Fine Arts degree from Wake Forest University and currently resides in Charlotte. Barnes is a working artist and enjoys traveling the country exhibiting his paintings in national art festivals, participating in plein air art events and teaching.

Workshop Details

The two-day studio portion of the class will be held at Cordillera Cafe followed by a plein air session the last day at a private location. There are a number of combination packages available for this class. The class includes a demonstration June 28 at a private home from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

These once-a-year classes fill up quickly and are for levels from advanced beginner to advanced.

Recommended Stories For You

The mission of the Vail Valley Art Guild, a valley nonprofit, is to promote the awareness of visual arts in Eagle County. To register or obtain additional information regarding Barnes' class, demo and future workshops or joining the Vail Valley Art Guild, call 970-471-0853.