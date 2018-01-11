Chic’s Couture in Eagle looks to bridge the local mid-price apparel gap

More information: Chic’s Couture Boutique will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. The business can be reached at 970-376-4082 or by email at cappie05@gmail.com .

EAGLE — As the mother of three teenage daughters, Cappie Green intimately knows the challenge of shopping for clothing in the Eagle Valley.

Namely, the valley has a number of wonderful, but pricey, specialty shops and a couple of big-box options, where the price point is lower but apparel choices are limited and indistinct.

And then there is nothing in between. At least there wasn't until now.

This week, Green opened Chic's Couture Boutique in downtown Eagle especially for the local, mid-range clothing shopper.

"Price point is a big thing for me," Green said. "My happy place is in the $25 to $40 range. That's where I want to keep prices for my clothing."

With those parameters in mind, Green has stocked her space with a variety of tops, sweaters, jeans, leggings and more. While prices for jeans range in the $40 to $60 range, a customer can still find a unique piece of jewelry or an accessory under the $20 mark.

Recommended Stories For You

Runs in the blood

Green found generational inspiration for her shop. When she was middle school/high school age, her mother owned a clothing store. Then, Green's daughter Paige expressed her desire to pursue a fashion merchandizing career.

Green began her business as an online shop in March. She shopped clothing markets in Los Angeles and Las Vegas to define her niche and then began booking booth space at local craft shows and events such as Eagle Flight Days.

As she started selling clothing, she heard that other moms and daughters shared her frustrations with finding the right clothes at the right price.

"My daughters bought a lot of stuff online, and when you go online and buy something from China, you get what you get," Green said. "Here, at the shop, you can see things and try them on and see how they feel first."

Green also knows the I-need-a-black-dress-by-tomorrow challenges that teenage girls often dump on their moms. By operating a local shop, she hopes to meet those needs. The shop space also fills a need of her own.

Perfect spot

A few months into operating Chic's Couture out of her home, Green said it became blatantly obvious she needed to do something different with her burgeoning inventory.

"I went into my garage and had a panic attack," she said with a laugh. Luckily for her, the perfect space for her boutique — on the west side of Broadway Street in the former Alpine Ambiance building — became available at the perfect time. Even more luckily, her husband Scott Green is a pretty handy guy.

"When Scott and I first walked in here, I could just envision where I wanted everything to be," Green said.

The Greens were able to secure the space, and then they launched an extensive remodel. Last year, the Greens flipped a couple of houses in the Grand Junction area, so the list of renovations needed at the shop didn't intimidate them. They went to work re-texturing the walls and refinishing floors and generally re-doing the interior. This week, the store fixtures Green envisioned in the space arrived and Scott went to work assembling them. She credited her husband with supplying not only the labor that has resulted in Chic's Couture Boutique becoming a reality, but also with coining the business name.

"He calls us (his wife and three daughters) his chicks, but we decided to drop the 'K' from the name," she said.

Something for everyone

Green said Chic's Couture offers sizes small to extra large in most items and sizes 0 to 15 in jeans. She looks for her customers to range in age from 15 to 70. Her aesthetic is fun mixed with function.

"I wanted to keep the clothing professional but fun," she said. "If you are a teacher or you work at the county — you can find what you need."