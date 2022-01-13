Boy dies after being hit by car in Lionshead parking structure

A 10-year-old local boy was struck by a vehicle in the Lionshead parking structure Thursday evening before being transported to Vail Health Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Vail Police are “actively investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident” after being dispatched to the east side of the ground level of the Lionshead parking structure at 6:21 p.m. Thursday.

First responders from the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, and Eagle County Paramedic Services, located the child, a 10-year-old boy from Eagle, who had suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a press release issued by the town of Vail.

Emergency lifesaving care was initiated on-scene before the victim was transported to the nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation by police shows no signs of careless driving, according to the release. The driver remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation, which remains active.

