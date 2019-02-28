Chloe Kim tops women’s halfpipe semi-finals at Burton US Open

Landing different runs in each of her two qualifying runs, Chloe Kim showed the competition why she is so tough to beat on Thursday at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships women’s halfpipe semi-finals.

The last person to beat Kim in a contest was Kelly Clark, who announced her retirement earlier this season and called the contest from the booth at Golden Peak live on BurtonUSOpen.com.

Clark commended Kim on landing two different runs, “both of which would have won qualifiers.”

From the bottom of the halfpipe, Kim told spectators her second run, where she landed a difficult switch backside 540, was a taste of what’s to come in finals.

“Having one extra run … I use it as another practice run,” she said. “The last bit of my second run was kind of what I wanted to do in finals.”

Americans Arielle Gold and Maddie Mastro were the next highest qualifiers, followed by Japanese snowboarders Haruna Matsumoto and Sena Tomita. Former World Champion Xuetong Cai was the last competitor to make finals, qualifying in sixth position.

Recommended Stories For You

The women’s halfpipe snowboarding finals at the Burton US Open are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Vail’s Golden Peak venue. Watch it live on BurtonUSOpen.com.