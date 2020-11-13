Christmas tree permits for White River National Forest available Sunday

Christmas tree cutting permits for the White River National Forest will be available beginning Sunday.

Permits are available online from rec.gov, at area vendors and curbside from White River National Forest offices by calling in advance. Visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/whiteriver/christmastrees for complete details, including vendor locations and the rules and regulations for Christmas tree cutting.

“We are encouraging people this year to get their Christmas tree cutting permit online or from one of our nine vendors throughout the area,” said White River National Forest Recreation event coordinator Hillary Santana. “We are grateful to our local vendors for continuing to partner with us so we can provide broader access to permits, and we are excited about the new opportunity the on-line option brings.”

Permits are $10, with an additional $2.50 fee if you purchase online. Trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.

This year, fourth- and fifth-graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid in the Outdoors program. These free permits can be acquired online and at Forest Service offices by presenting a valid pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website: https://everykidoutdoors.gov/.

Plan ahead. Many forest roads close prior to or on Nov. 23. Motor Vehicle Use Maps detail this information. These maps are free and are available at Ranger Stations or on the Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/whiteriver/recreation.