Christy Sports coming to Lionshead Village in Vail with acquisition of Double Diamond Ski Shop

Special to the Daily

Last week, Christy Sports LLC, one of the largest specialty retailers and service providers in the Western U.S., announced that it has acquired Double Diamond Ski and Bike Shop, a premier specialty ski and snowboard retail and rental operator located at 520 E Lionshead Circle in Vail. The acquisition closed on Nov. 5; financial terms were not disclosed.

For over 20 years, owner Tom Sapiro and his staff have provided quality ski and snowboard rentals, equipment and apparel to guests visiting Vail. Sapiro is the third owner and has continued a legacy of ski shops in that location since 1963 when Lionshead Village opened in Vail.

In line with Christy Sports growth strategy to expand its commercial presence in the Rocky Mountains, the acquisition of Double Diamond will complement its existing four locations in the Vail Valley.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our footprint in Vail with an outstanding location and team in Lionshead Village,” said Matt Gold, Christy Sports CEO, in a news release. “The addition of Double Diamond will significantly enhance the seamless customer experience and service that we will offer online, at the resort, and across the Vail Valley. I am sincerely grateful to Tom and the great Double Diamond team for their trust and confidence in Christy Sports to perpetuate the legendary tradition of this landmark ski shop into the future.”

Double Diamond and Christy Sports share a common cultural approach rooted in their passionate and knowledgeable employees, who are committed to guest service.

“As leaders in the snowsports industry, Christy Sports is the best steward of the store in the future and will create opportunities to thrive,” said Sapiro, owner of Double Diamond, in the news release. “Their past acquisitions have proven they do not compromise the soul of a store, but still maintain a strong, profitable business.”

Maintaining the same customer experience and level of service for three generations of customers who visit Double Diamond year after year was a key factor when choosing Christy Sports for Sapiro.

“The team at Double Diamond are at the center of their success over the last 20 years,” said Dan Fox, Christy Sports VP of operations, said in the news relase. “We are excited to have them join our family and broaden our network of stores in the Vail Valley.”

Double Diamond will continue to operate in its current location, but the store will be rebranded to the Christy Sports name.