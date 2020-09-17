Colorado high schools given the option to play fall football

CHSAA is allowing schools the option to play football in the fall or the spring, it said late Wednesday night, putting the ball in Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Christian football's respective courts.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

Friday Night Lights in the fall are back on the table.

The Colorado High School Activities Association approved the return of football from spring to fall late Wednesday night.

In the statement, CHSAA said that schools may make the choice of play, “field hockey, football and sideline spirit during the fall (Season A) season. Schools will continue to have the option to play these sports in Season C, as previously upheld by the Board, if they elect not to play during Season A. The seasons will be treated equitably. Schools may not play in both seasons. This will allow local schools and districts to make the determination.”

Now, Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Christian football have to make the decision of fall or spring. The three schools were meeting Thursday morning to figure out the details.

Coloradopreps.com started accumulating a list of schools opting in for the fall. In Class 3A, Durango, Lutheran. Pueblo County and Roosevelt were the first to reply in the affirmative. In 8-man, the Simla Cubs are the first squad to go forward in the fall.

The only sports approved for a move to the fall are football, field hockey and spirit teams, so it appears that boys soccer and girls volleyball will remain in Season C, starting on March 4.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.