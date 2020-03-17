CHSAA extends COVID-19 sports shutdown to April 18

he Colorado High School Activities Association has pushed back the earliest date to start spring sports to April 18.

Daily file photo

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced that it will comply with Gov. Jared Polis’ shutdown of restaurants, bars, theaters, casinos, and gyms in order to stem the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The state’s high school sports governing body had already suspended sports and activities through at least April 6. Complying with the governor’s order simply extends the postponement of baseball girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, track and field, and other extracurricular activities through April 18.

The extra 12 days, however, adds to the likelihood of spring sports in Eagle County and in the rest of the state being scrubbed completely. The window for whatever constitutes a regular season is closing.

Were preps sports to restart on April 18, and we’ll get into that highly unlikely scenario, boys and girls lacrosse and girls soccer would only have 19 days in which to play regular-season games. The last game of the season is scheduled for May 9 for those sports and teams may not play on Sundays.

Golf regionals are May 8, while the last weekend for a track and field meet is May 15-16, and the baseball regular season ends May 19.

Teams aren’t going to start playing games on April 18 because they aren’t allowed to practice during this hiatus. Teams would likely need a week to practice together to avoid injury so that further narrows the regular-season window.

And all of the above hypothetical scenarios count on the COVID-19 virus being contained by April 18, which is, tactfully put, an optimistic assessment.