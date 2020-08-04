CHSAA moves prep football, soccer and volleyball to next year, announces 2020-21 school sports dates

Eagle Valley beat rival Battle Mountain, 22-15, last November in football. The two schools won't be able to renew their rivalry until spring 2021 after the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that it is moving soccer, volleyball and football to 2021 over COVID-19 concerns.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that it is pushing traditional fall sports like football, volleyball and soccer to the winter and spring.

Cross country was added to the list of approved fall sports, joining boys golf, girls softball and boys tennis. There will be no football, soccer or volleyball in the fall, but those are scheduled to be played at a different time in the year.

The state’s COVID-19 Response Team within the governor’s office spent months looking at the return-to-play plans that CHSAA submitted and emerged with a new schedule. The new calendar divides sports into four seven-week seasons: A, B, C and D.

“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers is a primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities,” said CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in a news release. “We are very grateful for the state, health and educational leaders for their shared commitment of a return to these highly beneficial education programs when it is deemed safe for all school communities.”

Each season will last about seven weeks, and the number of regular season contests will be reduced. There will also be a shortened postseason for each sport, with fewer state qualifiers. Sports played this fall will wrap up before Oct. 17. A complete list of dates can be found at chsaanow.com.

Anticipating many questions surrounding the move of football, CHSAA NOW published a Q & A with assistant commissioner Adam Bright, who oversees football. Football will begin practice in late February and games will start March 4. The sport is allowed to begin practice a week earlier than other sports in season C due to the required number of practices before playing. The season will be composed of seven games. Eight teams from each classification will enter the postseason.

Season B will begin on Jan. 4 and include basketball, ice hockey, skiing, girls swimming, wrestling and spirit.

Season C will begin March 1 and include field hockey, football, boys soccer, girls volleyball, gymnastics and unified bowling.

Season D will start April 26 and feature baseball, girls golf, lacrosse, girls soccer, girls tennis, track and field, boys swimming and boys volleyball.

Dates for nonathletic activities are still being decided.

All activities are subject to change depending on local, state and national guidelines.

To comply with health guidelines, sports will have modifications in place that can be found at chsaanow.com/coronavirus/modifications.