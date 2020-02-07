Chuck Vogel, Rich and Roxie Deane to be honored Saturday at Fire and Ice Gala at Eagle Valley High School

At the 2018 graduation ceremony, Dr. Chuck Vogel says farewell to the school where he taught for 33 years. He is this year's Eagle Valley High School Hall of Fame inductee.

Eagle Valley High School Hall of Fame 2014: Pete and Shirley Nolan 2015: Dave and Susan Scott 2016: John Ramunno and Randy Rohweder 2017: Gail Eaton and Linda Hatton 2018: Ralph and Janice Star Community member Fred Collett 2019: George McCollum and Bob Zimmerman Community member Ed Oyler 2020: Dr. Chuck Vogel Community members Rich and Roxie Deane

GYPSUM — As a member of the Eagle Valley High School faculty, Chuck Vogel challenged himself as much as he challenged his students.

“You have to be a good student to be a good teacher. If you aren’t a good student in your subject, the kids will figure it out immediately. They want to know that you know what you are talking about,” Vogel said.

At Eagle Valley High School, students called him Dr. Vogel, not Mr. Vogel. During the course of his 33 years at the Gypsum high school, he earned both his master’s in educational psychology and his doctorate in educational leadership. His dissertation explored a reading model developed by medical doctors at the Mayo Clinic. He researched their work over a 10-year period and is still called on as a consultant.

Yes, Dr. Vogel reached lofty personal goals, but he was equally demanding of his students. As he saw it, by setting the bar high, he could fall back if he needed to.

“That way, kids who didn’t ever think about going to college did go to college and were successful,” Vogel said.

He offered this analogy: “If you are exercising with a five-pound eight, you are never going to gain any mass.”

His practice of challenging students to reach higher has earned him an honored spot in EVHS history. Dr. Vogel is this year’s inductee in the EVHS Hall of Fame. He will be honored Saturday night at the 10th annual EVHS Foundation Fire and Ice Gala.

“We have had many graduates come back from college and say how well Dr. Vogel prepared them,” said Scott Green, the president of the EVHS Foundation. “He had a big impact. He made the kids become responsible for their own education.”

Coach Vogel

Dr. Vogel retired from EVHS in 2018. He still resides in Eagle County.

“It is a beautiful valley and my kids went from kindergarten and graduated from here,” he said.

On his very first day on the job, Vogel began coaching the high school’s cross-country team. During his tenure, he also coached Devils wrestling and baseball.

“I have had a lot of good success stories with athletics,” he noted.

He recalled one girl on his cross-country team who was struggling in school and at the foster home where she was living. She never developed into a star runner, but her time on the team was an important life lesson.

“She wrote me a letter years later and said she learned how to persevere because she kept running and always finished,” Vogel said. “You don’t have to be in first place to be successful.”

Community honorees

Along with Vogel, community members Rich and Roxie Deane will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It would be difficult to find a family more invested in EVHS than the Deanes. Rich graduated in the Class of 1964. Roxie was a member of the Class of 1967. They met in the halls of the old EVHS building and attended the school at a time when Eagle and Gypsum kids and parents were still getting used to a consolidated high school.

“There were a lot of animosities. They were not friendly rivals,” Rich recalled. “When I was there if we lost a game, all the Eagle kids said it was the Gypsum kids’ fault and the Gypsum kids said it was the Eagle kids’ fault.”

Rich was a member of the EVHS wrestling, football and track teams and his graduating class numbered 23 kids. There were 24 kids in Roxie’s graduating class.

The year after Rich graduated, his dad was hired as the EVHS principal.

“The school needed a principal and Pete Dodo came to the house and recruited him,” Rich said. “He had been a principal in Kansas and Texas and we had sold our ranch by then, so he didn’t have anything else to do.”

Roxie was a cheerleader, sang in the school choir, worked on the school newspaper and served as a class officer. “They didn’t have girls sports in those days,” she noted.

“I had a lot of fun in high school. I didn’t miss any games and I participated in lots of activities,” Roxie said. “But I never would have guessed that both my daughters and all of my grandkids would also graduate from Eagle Valley.”

The Deane twins — Cindy and Debby graduated with the Class of 1987. After college, both returned and raised their own children in the valley. Deane grandkids Hayley, Jaycey, Rick and Mike all graduated from EVHS in the past 10 years.

What’s more, the faculty at EVHS included both Deane sons-in-law — John Ramunno and Ron Beard.

When the EVHS Foundation formed a decade ago, the Deanes were charter members. They noted the group has been a great addition to the school.

“Since it was formed, the foundation has given more than $217,000 to the high school for things like the trophy cases, a sound system, the baseball field scoreboard, and the wall murals in the gym,” Roxie said.“The towns of Eagle and Gypsum have been awesome about supporting the school and over time the booster club did a lot.

“How can you ever thank all the people who have made EVHS work?” she added. “Nothing happens without work from a lot of people.”