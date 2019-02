Organizers of the GoPro Mountain Games announced Wednesday night that Citizen Cope will headline the free evening concert series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail as part of the GoPro Mountains of Music.

The GoPro Mountain Games return to Vail June 6-9, bringing adventure sports, art and music to the valley.

Live music will fill the daytime stages in Vail Village and Lionshead, followed by free concerts in the evening at the Ford Amphitheater. The Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the event, announced Citizen Cope as the Saturday night headliner, while Melvin Seals and the Jerry Garcia Band will headline Thursday’s free concert and Joan Osborne will perform the songs of Bob Dylan at Friday’s free show.

Citizen Cope, born Clarence Greenwood, will be performing material from his new album, “Heroin and Helicopters,” which is his first release in seven years. The American songwriter and producer, known for hits such as “Sideways,” “Bullet and a Target” and “Son’s Gonna Rise,” combines elements of blues, soul, folk and rock into his unique sound.

Melvin Seals has been a powerful presence in the music industry for over 30 years with a long-established reputation as a performer, recording artist and producer. Melvin is most revered for his powerful, high-spirited, Hammond B-3 organ, and keyboards in the Jerry Garcia Band.

Joan Osborne, whose 1995 hit “One of Us” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, has been covering Bob Dylan songs her entire career and will play tunes from her latest album, “Songs of Bob Dylan,” which Rolling Stone called a “feminist spin” on Dylan-penned tunes that offers fresh arrangements of well-worn classics like "Highway 61 Revisited" and "Tangled Up in Blue" while reanimating lesser-known, more recent songs like "Tryin' to Get to Heaven" and "High Water (For Charley Patton").

Recommended Stories For You

Doors open at 6 p.m. each evening with schedule as follows:

Thursday, June 6

7:15 p.m. RapidGrass

9 p.m. Melvin Seals and Jerry Garcia Band

Friday, June 7

7:30 p.m. Langhorne Slim & The Law

9 p.m. Joan Osborne's Songs of Bob Dylan

Saturday, June 8

7:30 p.m. Band of Heathens

9 p.m. Citizen Cope

Learn more about the 2019 GoPro Mountains of Music at http://www.mountaingames.com/music.

Learn more about the 2019 GoPro Mountain Games at http://www.mountaingames.com.

The music schedule is subject to change.