Citizen Cope to headline GoPro Mountain Games of Music in Vail this summer

Organizers of the GoPro Mountain Games announced Wednesday night that Citizen Cope will headline the GoPro Mountain Games of Music free concert series.

The GoPro Mountain Games return to Vail June 6-9, bringing adventure sports, art and music to the valley.

Live music will fill the daytime stages in Vail Village and Lionshead, followed by free concerts in the evening at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail as part of the GoPro Mountains of Music.

The Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the event, today announced the GoPro Mountains of Music lineup at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Doors open at 6 p.m. each evening with schedule as follows:

Thursday, June 6

7:15 p.m. RapidGrass

9 p.m. Melvin Seals and Jerry Garcia Band

Friday, June 7

7:30 p.m. Langhorne Slim & The Law

9 p.m. Joan Osborne's Songs of Bob Dillon

Saturday, June 8

7:30 p.m. Band of Heathens

9 p.m. Citizen Cope

Learn more about the 2019 GoPro Mountains of Music at http://www.mountaingames.com/music.

Learn more about the 2019 GoPro Mountain Games at http://www.mountaingames.com.

The music schedule is subject to change.