Citizens’ Police Academy will show Vail Valley residents what it’s like to be a cop

AVON — The Avon Police Department's annual Citizens' Police Academy still has some spots open.

The Academy helps educate citizens about the roles and capabilities of the Avon Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Vail Police Department and Eagle Police Department.

The series started two weeks ago and runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday through Nov. 5.

The remaining classes are:

• Oct. 8: Drug Recognition Experts and DUI enforcement. Participants will learn how to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person.

• Oct. 15: S.W.A.T., participants will take part in a table top exercise to resolve a hostage situation and also will be taught basic self-defense techniques.

Recommended Stories For You

• Oct. 22: Participants will be given a tour of the Eagle County Detention Facility.

• Nov. 5: An evening with firearms instructors at the firing range.

The Avon Citizens' Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students, all subject to a background investigation. Due to the subject matter, participants must be at least 18 years old and have no felony convictions, no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions and be willing to complete a waiver of liability.

Fill out an application at the Avon Police Department or online at http://www.avon.org.