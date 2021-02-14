Clear Creek County avalanche fatality is ninth death in Colorado this season

A man was killed in an avalanche in Clear Creek County Sunday, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The avalanche was reported around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Mount Trelease, north of I-70 at Exit 216, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Alpine Rescue Team responded to the scene. They found the man’s body around 11:40 a.m. in the debris field of the avalanche. He had been skiing alone.

