Clear Creek County I-70 lane closures will allow scheduled tunnel inspections

IDAHO SPRINGS — Motorists can expect overnight alternating lane closures on westbound Interstate 70 at the Veterans Memorial Tunnel starting tonight, Wednesday, June 6 and then on eastbound I-70 on Thursday, June 7 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Lane closures will be in place so crews can conduct regularly scheduled annual inspections. Expect one lane of traffic open at a time in each direction.

Variable message boards will be used and traffic control signs alerting motorists of lane shifts will be in place.

Drivers should be prepared for a reduced speed limit of 45 mph through the inspection area.

